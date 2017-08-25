Peterside, APC congratulate Uchendu, Abe, others – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Peterside, APC congratulate Uchendu, Abe, others
The Nation Newspaper
The Rivers State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2015 general election, Dr Dakuku Peterside, has described the victory of Chief Andrew Uchendu and Senator Magnus Abe at the Appeal Court as a “resounding and …
Wike is next to be booted out – APC reacts to Sekibo's sack
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!