Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Peterside offers N.5m reward for arrest of wanted child killer, Dike

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A concerned prominent son of Rivers State, Dr Dakuku Peterside has offered a reward of N500,000 for anybody that has useful information that can lead to the arrest of a wanted murder suspect, Ifeanyi Dike. Ifeanyi Dike, a 200-level student of the University of Port Harcourt, was last weekend arrested by the police in connection […]

Peterside offers N.5m reward for arrest of wanted child killer, Dike

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.