Peterside offers N.5m reward for information on wanted murder suspect

Okafor Ofiebor) Port Harcourt A concerned Rivers State son Dr Dakuku Peterside has offered as a reward of N500,000 for anybody that has useful information that can lead to the arrest of a wanted murder suspect, Ifeanyi Dike. Ifeanyi Dike, a 200-level student of the University of Port Harcourt, was last weekend arrested by the police in connection with the gruesome murder of an eight-year old Miss Victory Chikamnso. Rivers CP Zaki Ahmed had earlier announced N1 million reward for anyone who provide information that would lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspect.

