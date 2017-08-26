Pages Navigation Menu

Philippines bans wearing of high heeled shoes at work

Philippines on Friday became the first country in Asia to ban the mandatory wearing of high heels in workplaces after the labour department issued an order banning private companies from demanding such from female employees at work. “We hope that the regulation will also be copied and applied for the benefit of workers in the entire […]

