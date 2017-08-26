Philippines bans wearing of high heeled shoes at work

Philippines on Friday became the first country in Asia to ban the mandatory wearing of high heels in workplaces after the labour department issued an order banning private companies from demanding such from female employees at work. “We hope that the regulation will also be copied and applied for the benefit of workers in the entire […]

The post Philippines bans wearing of high heeled shoes at work appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

