Photo Of The Day : Toke Makinwa, John Dumelo are sweethearts – Pulse Nigeria
|
YNaija
|
Photo Of The Day : Toke Makinwa, John Dumelo are sweethearts
Pulse Nigeria
Dumelo shared the shot with a love struck emoji accompanying it via Instagram on Monday, August 21, 2017. Published: 56 minutes ago , Refreshed: 27 minutes ago; Omotolani Odumade. Print; eMail · Toke Makinwa and John Dumelo at the Glitz Africa style …
Joselyn Dumas, Toke Makinwa, Mai Atafo and all the stars who stunned at the Glitz Style Awards
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!