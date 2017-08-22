Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: 28-year-old woman begs for husband with placard on the street – The Punch

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

PHOTOS: 28-year-old woman begs for husband with placard on the street
The Punch
A Kenyan woman has taken the search for a husband to new levels after she went around Nairobi carrying a placard advertising for a husband. The woman, 28, was pictured wearing a wedding gown carrying a placard with the text, “Need for a husband Pris.
Woman in wedding dress pleads for husband on Nairobi streetThe Star, Kenya

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.