Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Buhari in Aso Rock, meets family members

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News | 1 comment

President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock
President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari on arrival at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. AUG 19 2017.
President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock with governors.
President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock with governors.

President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock with governors.
President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock with governors.

The post Photos: Buhari in Aso Rock, meets family members appeared first on Vanguard News.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

1 Comment on "Photos: Buhari in Aso Rock, meets family members"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
OBIEKEZIE
Guest
OBIEKEZIE

BUNCH OF CRIMINALS AND DECIEVERS OF TIME

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20/08/2017 8:57 am
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.