Photos: Buhari, service chiefs in serious discussion

Posted on Aug 22, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday had a serious discussion with service chiefs and other security agencies. Reports have it that he order service chiefs to tackle IPOB’s secret army, Boko Haram and other agents of political disorder in the country.

