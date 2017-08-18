Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Dangote, Ambode, Oshiomhole, others at Justice Obasek funeral service

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; his Edo State counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and President of Dangote Group, Alh. Aliko Dangote and many others were at the funeral service of late Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and Patriarch of the famous Obaseki Family, Justice Andrew Otutu Obaseki in Benin, Edo State Friday.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; his Edo State counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and President of Dangote Group, Alh. Aliko Dangote during the funeral service of late Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and Patriarch of the famous Obaseki Family, Justice Andrew Otutu Obaseki in Benin, Edo State on Friday, August 18, 2017.
From left: Dr. Christopher Adesotu commissioner of Education Edo state having hand shake with Chief John Odigie-Oyegun National Chairman APC
From left: Justice Ejembi Eko who stood in for the Chief Judge of Nigeria and Chief John Odigie-Oyegun National Chairman APC

