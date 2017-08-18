Photos: Dangote, Ambode, Oshiomhole, others at Justice Obasek funeral service

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode; his Edo State counterpart, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and President of Dangote Group, Alh. Aliko Dangote and many others were at the funeral service of late Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria and Patriarch of the famous Obaseki Family, Justice Andrew Otutu Obaseki in Benin, Edo State Friday.

The post Photos: Dangote, Ambode, Oshiomhole, others at Justice Obasek funeral service appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

