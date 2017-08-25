Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Fayose receives Chieftaincy title, ignores meeting with Buhari

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

The Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose was, Friday, installed with the chieftaincy title of the Apesin of Ado Ekiti. Governor Fayose could not attend the meeting between state governors and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja earlier today because of the traditional ceremony of his chieftaincy titling.

Photos show Fayose in company of the Gombe state Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo during the ceremony.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Read also: I ignored governors’ meeting with Buhari because of my chieftaincy title – Fayose

Fayose installed as the Apesin of Ado Ekiti
Fayose installed as the Apesin of Ado Ekiti
Fayose installed as the Apesin of Ado Ekiti
Governor Dankwambo of Gombe state present as Governor Fayose is installed as the Apesin of Ado Ekiti
Fayose installed as the Apesin of Ado Ekiti
Fayose installed as the Apesin of Ado Ekiti
Fayose installed as the Apesin of Ado Ekiti

The post Photos: Fayose receives Chieftaincy title, ignores meeting with Buhari appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.