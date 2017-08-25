Photos: Fayose receives Chieftaincy title, ignores meeting with Buhari

The Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose was, Friday, installed with the chieftaincy title of the Apesin of Ado Ekiti. Governor Fayose could not attend the meeting between state governors and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja earlier today because of the traditional ceremony of his chieftaincy titling.

Photos show Fayose in company of the Gombe state Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo during the ceremony.

Read also: I ignored governors’ meeting with Buhari because of my chieftaincy title – Fayose

