Photos From Actress Funke Akindele’s AKA Jenifer 40 Years Birthday Party

I so much love this actress. She is on a league of her own and she competes with no one. She is no other person than Nollywood’s own Funke Akindele-Bello and she just hit 40 years yesterday, August 24, 2017.

Her hubby, Abdul Rasheed-Bello aka JJCskillz along with family and close friends gave her a surprise party. The surprise house party was planned by her husband who took her out of the house two days before her birthday, to celebrate their wedding anniversary while her younger sister, Bimbo Demehin collaborated with him to plan the surprise party.

In attendance for the suprise party where her close friends, Denrele, VJ Adams, Lolo Wazobia, Ogbolor, Mr and Mrs Gbadamosi and others.

I must say, Funke, you deserve all the happiness in this world. Congrats.

More photos;