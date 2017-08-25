Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Funke Akindele’s husband throws her a surprise birthday party as she turns 40 – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Funke Akindele's husband throws her a surprise birthday party as she turns 40
NAIJ.COM
Amazing Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello popularly known as Jenifa on Thursday, August 24 hit the age of 40. The actress was treated to a surprise birthday party by her husband Abdul Rasheed-Bello better known as JJC Skillz with a few friends and …
Photos from Funke Akindele's surprise 40th birthday partyInformation Nigeria
Tears of joy, a special Tope Alabi song and more highlights from Funke Akindele's surprise party (photos, videos)YNaija
Funke Akindele's Surprise Birthday PartyGuardian (blog)
Naija News –TheNewsGuru –Gistmaster (blog) –Nigeria Today
all 14 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.