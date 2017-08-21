Pages Navigation Menu

Photos from Yomi Casual, AY brother’s introduction Ceremony

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Celebrity Fashion designer,Yomi Makun popularly known as Yomi Casual on Sunday, August 20, 2017, held his imtroduction ceremony with his girlfriend of many years Grace. The event was was held in Lagos with the attendance of many family members. Grace is the brain behind Fab Jewels. The couple got engaged at the 2017 Funny Bone…

