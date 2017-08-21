Photos from Yomi Casual, AY brother’s introduction Ceremony

Celebrity Fashion designer,Yomi Makun popularly known as Yomi Casual on Sunday, August 20, 2017, held his imtroduction ceremony with his girlfriend of many years Grace. The event was was held in Lagos with the attendance of many family members. Grace is the brain behind Fab Jewels. The couple got engaged at the 2017 Funny Bone…

The post Photos from Yomi Casual, AY brother’s introduction Ceremony appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

