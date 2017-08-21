Photos: Great American Eclipse completed its journey

The Great American Eclipse completed its journey across the United States Monday, with the path of totality stretching coast-to-coast for the first time in nearly a century.

Totality began over Oregon at about 1716 GMT and ended at 1848 GMT over Charleston, South Carolina where sky-gazers whooped and cheered as the Moon moved directly in front of the Sun.

“It was incredibly beautiful. I am moved to tears,” said Heather Riser, sitting on a blanket in Waterfront Park in Charleston, a bustling East Coast city where thousands had gathered to watch.

