Photos: New assets seized from Diezani

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News, Photos | 0 comments

Below are photos of another set of assets linked to former Minister of Petroleum, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke and forfeited to the Federal Government as ordered by the Justice Abdulaziz Anka-led Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, Tuesday, 22nd August, 2017.

Court orders interim forfeiture of another assets linked to Diezani
Former Nigeria Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke
The post Photos: New assets seized from Diezani appeared first on Vanguard News.

