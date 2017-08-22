Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman On Uniform Preaching At Alaba Market, Lagos (Photos)

Posted on Aug 22, 2017 in News | 0 comments

This is to show Nigerians that God can even use a policeman to spread his word.
You may be wondering what he is saying when they are the major problems in Nigeria he can only say what God has put in his mouth to say.
Below are photos of a policeman preaching the word of God.I am not pretty sure where it happened but Godswill said it happened at Alaba.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Photos Of A Nigerian Policeman On Uniform Preaching At Alaba Market, Lagos (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.