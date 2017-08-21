Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Osinbajo briefs Buhari

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo met President Muhammadu Buhari today to give him full briefing on his stewardship since the President handed over the reins of office to him on 7 May.

President Muhammadu Buhari receives in Audience Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE./STATE HOUSE.
President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE./STATE HOUSE. AUGUST 21 2017
