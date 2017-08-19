Photos: Ozubulu villagers praying for those massacred

By Nwafor Sunday

Worshipers and lay people of St. Philips Catholic Church Ozubulu, Saturday, allegedly prayed for the repose of souls who met their early death in the church on the 6th of August, 2017.

The killings of those innocent citizens in Ozubulu still shock many. It’s like an event that occurred yesterday.

See photos:

The post Photos: Ozubulu villagers praying for those massacred appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

