Photos: Ozubulu villagers praying for those massacred

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

By Nwafor Sunday

Worshipers and lay people of St. Philips Catholic Church Ozubulu, Saturday, allegedly prayed for the repose of souls who met their early death in the church on the 6th of August, 2017.

The killings of those innocent citizens in Ozubulu still shock many. It’s like an event that occurred yesterday.

See photos:

