Photos: President Buhari In Aso Villa

Posted on Aug 20, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

President Muhammad Buhari photographed with his family and close staff members as they share a moment of prayer in Aso Villa, on Saturday. The president returned to the country after 104 days abroad on a medical vacation. The president met with military chiefs and his acting president upon his return to Abuja. Nigerians from all…

