Photos: President Buhari In Aso Villa
President Muhammad Buhari photographed with his family and close staff members as they share a moment of prayer in Aso Villa, on Saturday. The president returned to the country after 104 days abroad on a medical vacation. The president met with military chiefs and his acting president upon his return to Abuja. Nigerians from all…
The post Photos: President Buhari In Aso Villa appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!