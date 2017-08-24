Photos: Presidential Villa Undergoes Renovation

Following the arrival of the Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday after his extended medical trip to the United Kingdom for over 100 days, the presidency revealed that the Nigerian president will be working from home. Revealing the reason behind the development, the presidency revealed that Buhari’s office was infested by rats during his absence.…

The post Photos: Presidential Villa Undergoes Renovation appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

