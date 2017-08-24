Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Rihanna acquires multi-million dollar mega-mansion

Posted on Aug 24, 2017 in Entertainment, Photos | 0 comments

American singer, Rihanna, has splashed a whopping $6.8 million on a new crib located in Hollywood Hills. The singer who has of late been connected to a billionaire boyfriend was reported to have acquired the mega-property days after Kendall Jenner moved into the neighborhood. Photos of the mansion which surfaced online shows that the incredible…

The post Photos: Rihanna acquires multi-million dollar mega-mansion appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.