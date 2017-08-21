Photos: Sudhir Ruparelia’s Son, Rajiv Marries Fiance Naiaya in London

Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia’s youngest child and only son, Rajiv finally married his longtime girlfriend Naiaya at a London ceremony attended by key friends and family.

The main functions will happen in Spain and in Uganda.

Here are some photos from the ceremony.

