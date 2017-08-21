Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: Sudhir Ruparelia’s Son, Rajiv Marries Fiance Naiaya in London

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Dr. Sudhir Ruparelia’s youngest child and only son, Rajiv finally married his longtime girlfriend Naiaya at a London ceremony attended by key friends and family.

The main functions will happen in Spain and in Uganda.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Here are some photos from the ceremony.

Rajiv Ruparelia weds

Staff Writer

The post Photos: Sudhir Ruparelia’s Son, Rajiv Marries Fiance Naiaya in London appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.