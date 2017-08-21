Photos: What you missed at the Glow Up Party

By Our Reporter

It was a fun filled evening as the 2nd edition of the Glow Up party went down at Club Play on Saturday.

Revelers started streaming in for the party as early as 9am when the nightclub opened its doors. They were welcomed by beautiful ladies who provided them with the glow sticks, before later warming up to music mixes from top local deejays.

The glow reflected in their energy as they danced themselves lame and drenched in sweat.

On the night, revelers were kept busy on the dance floor by different disc jockeys who included Dj Alza, Dj Ciza and Dj Kas Baby.

The Luc Belaire sponsored event was graced by several local celebrities including Jose Chameleone, Bebe Cool and Gareth Onyango among others.

The Glow Party went on till the wee hours of Saturday morning as people retired to their beds at leisure.

Here are some photos from the event.

The post Photos: What you missed at the Glow Up Party appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

