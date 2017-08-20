Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Zulu maidens prepare mini reed dance

Posted on Aug 20, 2017

A traditionally clad Zulu maiden looks on as she prepares to take part with others in the mini reed dance (uMkhosi woMhlanga) in the rural district of Emalangeni, some 80kms north of Durban on August 19, 2017. / AFP
Traditionally clad Zulu maidens prepare to take part in the mini reed dance (uMkhosi woMhlanga) in the rural district of Emalangeni, some 80kms north of Durban on August 19, 2017. / AFP
Traditionally clad Zulu maidens prepare to take part in the mini reed dance (uMkhosi woMhlanga) in the rural district of Emalangeni, some 80kms north of Durban on August 19, 2017. / AFP
Traditionally clad Zulu maidens take part in the mini reed dance (uMkhosi woMhlanga) in the rural district of Emalangeni, some 80kms north of Durban on August 19, 2017. / AFP

