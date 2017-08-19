Pages Navigation Menu

PICTORIAL: Rwanda President Paul Kagame inauguration

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in News, Uganda | 0 comments

Kigali, Rwanda | PICTORIAL |  Paul Kagame was sworn-in Friday as President of Rwanda during a colourful ceremony that was attended by over 20 heads of state and Government. ALL PHOTOS VIA FLickr.com/paulkagame

The glamour, colour, the occasion!

The presidents and leaders of delegations….many old faces, some new ones!

Rwanda Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo was MC for the day and made the introduction

Family…… very close by

 

