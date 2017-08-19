PICTORIAL: Rwanda President Paul Kagame inauguration

Kigali, Rwanda | PICTORIAL | Paul Kagame was sworn-in Friday as President of Rwanda during a colourful ceremony that was attended by over 20 heads of state and Government. ALL PHOTOS VIA FLickr.com/paulkagame

****

The glamour, colour, the occasion!

****

The presidents and leaders of delegations….many old faces, some new ones!

****

Family…… very close by

