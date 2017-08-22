Pictures From Inside Grace Mugabe’s “Hotel Rampage”

We’re kind of over talking about Grace Mugabe and the fact that our country has once again dropped the ball, allowing the Zimbabwean first lady to be granted diplomatic immunity (despite that being a blatant abuse of the law) and waltz her way out of here, but this is pretty interesting.

By interesting we mean appalling, because the images and report from the security company that responded to the call last Sunday show that violence was certainly the order of the day.

Times LIVE have managed to get their hands on that report, compiled by Aragon Security, so let’s dive right in:

It reveals the scale of the rampage‚ directed at her own sons‚ their friends and guests‚ how hotel staff‚ security‚ armed response‚ police and a security company task team were summoned to deal with the chaos. The report also alleged that police who were summoned to the unfolding drama‚ instructed security officers not to touch the first lady or her entourage of bodyguards. “The police officers provided no assistance whatsoever and failed to take the necessary statements at the time of the incident‚” said the report.

Grace arrived at the hotel at around 9PM on Sunday evening, via a police escort and accompanied by security, and it quickly turned nasty:

The Sunday Times reported that a hotel employee was shoved out of the way by one of Mugabe’s sons during the fracas and subsequently suffered a miscarriage.

Let that sink in for a second. We now have a case of a young woman beaten with an extension cord, and another woman who has lost her child (allegedly bla bla), and we wave the Mugabes on out of here with a doff of the cap.

On with the rest:

Photographs of the hotel rooms‚ accompanying the security report‚ show blood stains on bed linen‚ blood on floor tiles‚ a cupboard door ripped off its hinges‚ a broken chair‚ damaged room door‚ bottles‚ drinking glasses‚ bedding and a plate of what appeared to have been food on a table.

Those images:

When Grace arrived she was enraged to find her sons in the company of four women, who were booked into another room. After one of the women was seen fleeing the room a female hotel staff member called security:

It took an hour to get Mugabe and her entourage “escorted off the premises by Aragon”. Carrol Smith‚ director of Aragon security‚ said: “Unfortunately I have a non-disclosure agreement in place and I won’t be able to give you [the] full information.” Smith referred any queries about the night’s incident and details contained in the incident report to the management of the Capital 20 West Hotel.

The hotel are left to conduct an internal investigation, and Grace gets to plop down back home and forget this ever happened.

Sies man.

Gerrie Nel and Afriforum – go wild.

[source:timeslive]

