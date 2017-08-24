NAF aircraft crashes in Kaduna, kills instructor – Daily Trust

Pages Navigation Menu

NAF aircraft crashes in Kaduna, kills instructor

NAF aircraft crashes in Kaduna, kills instructor
Air Commodore Olatukumbo Adesanya, Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), said that a NAF Beetle Aircraft crashed on Thursday in Kaduna while on a mission. Adesanya announced this in a statement in Kaduna on …
