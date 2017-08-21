Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pink to receive 2017 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


antiMUSIC.com

Pink to receive 2017 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
The Nation Newspaper
TV has announced that the 2017 “VMAs” will bestow Pink with its highest honour, the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award,” for her trailblazing impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy. The singer will also perform her new single live on …
Pink Releases Music Video For New Single 'What About Us' (Week in Review)antiMUSIC.com
Coming up roses! Pink is showered with gifts as she greets fans at V Festival after sharing cute BTS videos with Daily Mail

all 5 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.