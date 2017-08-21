Pink to receive 2017 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award – The Nation Newspaper
Pink to receive 2017 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
The Nation Newspaper
TV has announced that the 2017 “VMAs” will bestow Pink with its highest honour, the “Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award,” for her trailblazing impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy. The singer will also perform her new single live on …
