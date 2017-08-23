Plateau employs 5,253 teachers to curb shortage

The Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board(SUBEB) has employed 5,253 teachers to address the acute shortage of teaching personnel in its primary and junior secondary schools. Mr Michael Gowon, the board’s Director, Planning and Research, disclosed this on Wednesday in Jos, while presenting SUBEB’s achievements under the chairmanship of Prof. Mathew Sule.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

