Please Ngyabites Did Jamb Reduced 2017 Admission Cut Off Marks – Somebody Wants To Know

WHY MUST JAMB REDUCE CUT OFF MARK TO 120 AND 100?

This Question keeps running my mind.

Now lets Reason things!

Remember, FG is owing ASUU, though they have paid, but incomplete.

Now look at what am thinking. FG wants to resolve this issue with ASUU in a haste for the fear of NANS(National Association of Nigerian Students), cos NANS gave them 21 days to bring Lecturers back to school, otherwise they wont hesitate doing their own will.

So, since FG are unable to afford the complete Money demanded by ASUU, esp. in the country’s condition now, they decided to Lift back Post Utme in order to atleast satisfy ASUU, you all know as well that Post Utme is a good source of Income to Varsities and Polys.

Now, look at this again, Jamb reduced cutoff Marks to 120 and 100. Isn’t this Surprising?

Look at what am thinking again. In order to satisfy ASUU more, FG or ASUU must have had a secret meeting with JAMB, telling JAMB to reduce the cut off mark.

Reason this, if JAMB cut off mark was to be 180, only those that had 180 and Above would be able to sit for Post Utme, and Schools are not to sell PUTME form Above 3500 Naira, for this they have reasoned that it might not reach their satisfaction, so they decided on reducing Cut off marks, so more candidates can participate in the PUTME whereas bringing enough money for Schools. But dont forget that not everybody will be Able to Gain Admission, I pray thats not our Portion.

Now, I Hope you all Understand me.

dont Qoute me Wrong, I didnt say, ‘That is what happened’, but rather, it’s what I think, may have happened.

You can also share your views in the Comment Box.

am Not Mr. right!!!

According what was posted on Education channel somebody was asking if Jamb actually reduced this year’s admission cut off marks.

His Question below as posted…

