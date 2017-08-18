Pages Navigation Menu

“Please No More D**k Photos”- Lola Rae Laments

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria singer, Lola Rae has lamented about the unwanted man-hood pictures that has flooded her DM. Lola Rae took to her Snapchat platform  to interact with her many fans but had to pause a bit to address the issues of guys sending her man-hood photos she is tired of receiving. She wrote;

