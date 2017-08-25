PMAN dissociates members from anti-Igbo song

The national leadership of the Performing Musician Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has condemned and dissociated itself and members from the anti-Igbo song circulating in Northern Nigeria. It said its condemnation of the song was out of concern for national peace and stability. In a statement jointly signed by the PMAN President, Lord-Liege Keston Okoro, his […]

