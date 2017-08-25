PMAN Dissociates Members From Anti-igbo Song

ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM,

The national leadership of the Performing Musician Association Of Nigeria (PMAN) has condemned and dissociated itself and members from the anti-Igbo song circulating in Northern Nigeria.

In a statement made availble to LEADERSHIP, the PMAN President and national leader of all musicians in Nigeria, Lord-Liege Keston Okoro, flanked by his deputies Gbenga Falope the first vice President who is the national leader of the Western zone, Baba Ojonugwa J.F.O, the second vice President and the national leader of the 19 northern states made this known after meeting with major stakeholders of the music industry in northern Nigeria at Abuja.

The statement said the condemnation of the song by the PMAN national hierarchy is out of concern for national peace and stability.

“ we are resolute and committed to a united Nigeria where every citizen’s right are equally guaranteed, thus we are calling on the federal government, security agencies and traditional rulers at all levels, to promptly device methods of checking the hate song from degenerating ,” it said.

“And PMAN is seriously conceptualising a Nigerian Peace and Unity Musical Concert Tour in all the states of the federation which can not be overemphasized as this in conflict management studies is an early response, to prevent the outbreak of conflict to save lives and resources.”

It noted that the hate song is reminiscent of the Rwanda genocide where Simon Bikindi, was responsible for the Rwandan song which triggered the genocide in Rwanda. The PMAN leadership hence called on all Nigerian musicians to preach love, peace and unity in all their works as they partners in the development of the nation.

