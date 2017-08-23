PMB Receives Report On SGF, DG NDA Today

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah

The meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) will not hold today.

President Muhammadu Buhari, will however, receive the report of the investigation committee into the allegations against the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, headed by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, at 12 noon, in his office.

The post PMB Receives Report On SGF, DG NDA Today appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

