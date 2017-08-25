Pochettino targets three new Spurs signings

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes to add three more signings to his squad before the transfer window closes next week, he said on Friday.

Spurs had not signed any new players when the Premier League season started, but this week they have completed moves for Colombian centre-back Davinson Sanchez and Argentinian goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

With many of their title rivals having extensively remodelled their playing squads, Spurs are playing catch-up, but Pochettino says several moves are in the pipeline.

“Maybe three more,” he said when asked how many players he expects to bring in by August 31.

“I am confident. We are working hard to change the squad and bring more players in. From our chairman Daniel (Levy) and Steve (Hitchen), our chief scout, trying to find the right profile.

“We are working hard to strengthen our squad. I think it is so exciting now ahead of the Champions League and Premier League.

“We need to sign a few more players and a few players need to leave the club. They need to feel they can play more and they want to play more. That is a normal period in every club.”

Spurs are reported to have paid Ajax a club-record fee of £42 million ($53.9 million, 45.6 million euros) to sign 21-year-old defender Sanchez.

He could make his debut in Sunday’s home game with Burnley, depending on how quickly Spurs can secure a work permit.

“In the last week he was not involved in training for Ajax. Always difficult for him,” Pochettino said.

“He trained with us yesterday and will train with us again. We are waiting for the work permit so we have to wait.

“For me, the important thing is that he is so young — 21 years old. He is one of the most important and talented young players in Europe. He is so fast. We are so pleased to sign him and have him with us.”

Spurs lost 2-1 to Chelsea last weekend in their first Premier League home game at Wembley, which is their home for the season while White Hart Lane is rebuilt.

