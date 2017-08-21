Pochettino: Tottenham Were Way Better Than Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino has hit out at Chelsea, for their performance and insists his side were the better side despite losing.

Chelsea could only manage two goals from their two shots on target, as Alonso opened the scoring with a beautiful freekick, before cancelling out Batshuayi’s own goal.

Conte utilised a 3-5-1-1 formation, as he is without Hazard due to injury and Cahill and Fabregas due to suspension. And Pochettino insists his men were better, despite failing to breakdown Chelsea.

“We were much better than Chelsea,” Pochettino told a post-match news conference.

“It was very clear their idea: to try and contain us and play on the counter, with Morata and Willian in front.”

“I am very happy. I think we were a little bit unlucky. If you have sometimes this percentage of luck, it can be difficult to win.”

“I am only explaining the game today. I’m not saying they are a defensive team. They played differently only today, not the normal way,” he said.

“It’s true they tried to defend deeper and go on the counter-attack with Morata and Willian. But I am so pleased with our performance.”

