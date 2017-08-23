Pogba Now Wears New Flaboyant Haircut ‘Equal’

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has opted to add a new style to his collection ahead of an event on Wednesday.

The French midfielder is preparing to appear at the launch of UEFA’s new RESPECT campaign in Monaco, and is clearly taking his role very seriously.

Keen to get the message across, the former Juventus playmaker will don a new eye-catching image — which features a red and blond stripe — at the event.

Paul Pogba has opted to add a new style to his collection ahead of an event on Wednesday

Man United star opted to shave ‘equal’, and the campaign’s logo, into the back of his head

Pogba gave fans a glimpse of his new look, given to him by Surrey-based A Star Barbers, on Tuesday night by releasing a video via his Instagram account.

The various angles show off his quirky choice of hairstyle, with the Old Trafford favourite opting to shave ‘equal’, and the campaign’s logo, into the back of his head.

The 24-year-old accompanied his Instagram with the words: ‘Looking forward to tomorrow. @manchesterunited @astarbarbers #neverfollow.’

Meanwhile, Anthony Martial is convinced that his Manchester United team-mate Pogba is a future Ballon d’Or winner.

Pogba was the world’s most expensive player until Neymar joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in a world record £198million transfer earlier this month.

The 24-year-old France midfielder had a mixed first season after returning to United from Juventus in a then-world record £89m deal in August 2016.

The French playmaker poses as he is given a fresh look by Surrey-based A Star Barbers

The 24-year-old cuts a serious look as he dons a new look ahead of a UEFA campaign launch

But Pogba has impressed at the start of the new campaign as United have set the early Premier League pace.

Pogba scored in the 4-0 wins against West Ham and Swansea after being given added freedom following the summer acquisition of Nemanja Matic.

‘I would say he is probably the best midfield player in the world,’ United winger Martial says in an upcoming MUTV documentary about Pogba.

Pogba will win the Ballon d’Or in the next five years, says United team-mate Anthony Martial

‘Paul is very mentally strong and he is very sure of himself.

‘He is a big guy, he is very technical on the ball and he has lots of endurance.

‘He is still young, too, so he has a lot to work on and he can get even better.

‘If he continues to play and improve like he is doing then I think he is also going to win the Ballon d’Or award in the next five years.’

Pogba has impressed at the start of the new campaign as United have set the early league pace

The post Pogba Now Wears New Flaboyant Haircut ‘Equal’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

