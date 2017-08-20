Pogba picks Eric Bailly as funniest Manchester United player – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
Pogba picks Eric Bailly as funniest Manchester United player
Goal.com
The 24-year-old midfielder revealed that the Ivory Coast international has got the sense of humour to become the best comedian in Reds Devils even though he pretends not to be amusing. Following his arrival from Villarreal last summer, Bailly …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!