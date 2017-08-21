Pogba will win Ballon d’Or – Martial – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Sports


Pogba will win Ballon d'Or – Martial
Manchester United forward, Anthony Martial, has hailed team-mate Paul Pogba, as the best midfielder in the world and expects him to win the Ballon d'Or prize in the next five years. Pogba has started the new season in fine form, scoring in 4-0 wins
