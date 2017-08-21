Pogba will win Ballon d’Or – Martial – Daily Post Nigeria
|
|
Pogba will win Ballon d'Or – Martial
Manchester United forward, Anthony Martial, has hailed team-mate Paul Pogba, as the best midfielder in the world and expects him to win the Ballon d'Or prize in the next five years. Pogba has started the new season in fine form, scoring in 4-0 wins …
