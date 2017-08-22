Pages Navigation Menu

Police arraign man for defrauding Fan Milk of N17m

Akin Kuponiyi. Operatives of the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigerian Police Force has arraigned a 45- year-old man, Akinyemi Sunday Olusegun in court for allegedly defrauding Fan Milk Nigeria Plc and the Ibadan North -West Local Government  Council to the tune of N17 million. The accused who was arraigned  before Justice Abdulazeez Anka of the Federal High Court  is facing a four-count criminal charge of forgery, obtaining money under false pretence and fraudulent conversion an offence contrary to section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud And other Related Offences Act, 2006.

