Police arraign man for defrauding Fan Milk of N17m

Akin Kuponiyi. Operatives of the Special Fraud Unit of the Nigerian Police Force has arraigned a 45- year-old man, Akinyemi Sunday Olusegun in court for allegedly defrauding Fan Milk Nigeria Plc and the Ibadan North -West Local Government Council to the tune of N17 million. The accused who was arraigned before Justice Abdulazeez Anka of the Federal High Court is facing a four-count criminal charge of forgery, obtaining money under false pretence and fraudulent conversion an offence contrary to section 8 (a) of the Advance Fee Fraud And other Related Offences Act, 2006.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

