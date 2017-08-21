Police arrest 11 over cult-related killings in Kwara

The police in Kwara have arrested 11 suspects over cult-related killings and clashes in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN gathered that the suspects were arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID). A police source told NAN in Ilorin on Monday that those arrested were suspected members of the Eiye and Aiye confraternities.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

