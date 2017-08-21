Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest 11 over cult-related killings in Kwara

Posted on Aug 21, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The police in Kwara have arrested 11 suspects  over cult-related killings and clashes in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. NAN gathered that the suspects were arrested by  operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID). A police source told NAN in Ilorin on Monday that those arrested were suspected  members of the Eiye and Aiye confraternities.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.