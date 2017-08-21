Police arrest 11 over cult-related killings in Kwara

The police in Kwara have arrested 11 suspects over cult-related killings and clashes in the state, the Newsmen reports.

The suspects were arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID).

A police source told Newsmen in Ilorin on Monday that those arrested were suspected members of the Eiye and Aiye confraternities.

According to the source, the suspects were arrested at their hide out in Kulende area of Ilorin following a marching order for their arrest by the Police Commissioner, Ado Lawan.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the arrest of the 11 suspects.

He said the police would not relent until the state was rid of cultism and other crimes.

It was recalled that the Ilorin Emirate Descendant Union (IEDPU) had revealed that nearly 30 people had been killed by cultists within the last six months.

The National President of the union, Alhaji Abdulhammed Adi, who spoke at a stakeholders meeting in Ilorin, expressed concern on the rise in cult-related killings in the state.

The post Police arrest 11 over cult-related killings in Kwara appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

