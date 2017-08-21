Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest 11 over cult-related killings in Kwara

The police in Kwara have arrested 11 suspects over cult-related killings and clashes in the state, the Newsmen reports.

The suspects were arrested by  operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID).

A police source told Newsmen in Ilorin on Monday that those arrested were suspected  members of the Eiye and Aiye confraternities.

According to the source, the suspects were  arrested at their hide out in Kulende area of  Ilorin following a marching  order for their arrest  by the Police Commissioner, Ado Lawan.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi,  confirmed the arrest of the 11 suspects.

He said the police would not relent until the state was rid of cultism and other crimes.

It was recalled that the Ilorin Emirate Descendant Union (IEDPU) had revealed that nearly 30 people had been killed by cultists within the last six months.

The National President of the union, Alhaji Abdulhammed Adi, who spoke at a stakeholders meeting  in Ilorin, expressed concern on the rise in  cult-related  killings in the state.

 

