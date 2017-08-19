Police arrest 5 persons for impersonation

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday announced the arrest of five persons who had allegedly specialised in impersonating as Journalists to gain access to important occasions so as to steal from important personalities. A statement signed by Mr Jimoh Moshood, the Force’s spokesman, said that those arrested included the gang leader, one Musa Auwalu, 43, from Kano, Kolawole Akinbode, 50, from Ogun and Umar Abba, 53, from Adamawa. Also arrested was Abdullahi Muhammed, 55, from Bauchi, and Muhammad Sale, 60, from Kano.

