Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest 5 persons for impersonation

Posted on Aug 19, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The Nigeria Police Force on Friday announced the arrest of five persons who had allegedly specialised in impersonating as Journalists to gain access to important occasions so as to steal from important personalities. A statement signed by Mr Jimoh Moshood, the Force’s spokesman, said that those arrested included the gang leader, one Musa Auwalu, 43, from Kano, Kolawole Akinbode, 50, from Ogun and Umar Abba, 53, from Adamawa. Also arrested was Abdullahi Muhammed, 55, from Bauchi, and Muhammad Sale, 60, from Kano.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.