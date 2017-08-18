Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest banker, 30, over brother’s murder in argument on football match

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The police in Plateau have arrested a 30-year-old banker and native of Ganawuri Village in the state, who allegedly killed his younger brother over an argument on a football match. The suspect allegedly murdered George Mang, 29, over an argument they had concerning a football match on May 12. ACP Augustine Girma, who confirmed the […]

