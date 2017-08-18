Police arrest man for allegedly killing neighbour’s with charm

The police in Ogun said on Friday that a 32-year-old man,who allegedly beat his 42-year-old neighbour, Augustine Ode, to death with a charm had been arrested. A statement issued in Abeokuta by the police spokesman in the state, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident occurred at Alapako-Eke, Ibogun, Ifo Local Government Area. It said that trouble started when a fight broke out between the deceased and the suspect who dashed to his room and reappeared with the charm.

