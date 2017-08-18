Pages Navigation Menu

Police arrest man for allegedly killing neighbour’s with charm

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

The police in Ogun said on Friday that a 32-year-old man,who allegedly beat his 42-year-old neighbour, Augustine Ode, to death with a charm had been arrested. A statement issued in Abeokuta by the police spokesman in the state, Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the incident occurred at Alapako-Eke, Ibogun, Ifo Local Government Area. It said that trouble started when a fight broke out between the deceased and the suspect who dashed to his room and reappeared with the charm.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

