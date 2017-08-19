Police disperse protesting IPOB members in Port Harcourt – The Punch
POLICE operatives on Friday dispersed members of the Indigenous People of Biafra who had converged on First Artillery axis of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital. It was gathered that the IPOB members, who were waving flags had gathered in the area …
