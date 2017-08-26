Police IG, Idris commences action against purveyors of hate speeches

Following the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari on hate speeches, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has set in motion necessary arrangements for the arrest and prosecution of offenders. Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Moshood Jimoh, disclised that Idris has ordered top police chiefs across the country to monitor their areas, apprehend and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

