Police in Spain arrest 24 leaders of Nigerian prostitution ring

Posted on Aug 25, 2017 in News | 0 comments

24 members of a suspected prostitution ring trafficking young Nigerian women to Spain have been arrested by the Spanish Police with the support of Europol. “The victims, mainly vulnerable young Nigerian women, were recruited in Nigeria and trafficked to Spain via Italy,” Hague-based European policing agency, Europol said in a statement. “Once in Spain they were forced into prostitution, mostly in the cities of Benidorm and Malaga, but also Madrid, Barcelona, Soria and Gandia (Valencia),” Europol added.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

