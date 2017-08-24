Police Inspector Commits Suicide in Ondo after Killing Boss

A police inspector identified as Abraham Arowogun attached to the Kajola Divisional Police Station, Kajola town in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Tuesday committed suicide by jumping into a deep well after killing his boss, who is a Divisional Crime Officer (DCO) in the station.

The incident has become a major subject of discussion among other policemen and people of the town.

ThisDay reports that the action of the deceased might not be unconnected with the killing of the deceased senior colleague, Timothy Aruehi, who he (Arowogun) shot dead.

According to the source, Arowogun shot the DCO following a disagreement that ensued between them on the issue of money.

“There was an issued that happened between the two officers. Arowogun was investigating a case and the DCO, Aruehi, discovered that a sum of N150,000 was involved in the case he (Arowogun) was investigating and that Arowogun actually converted that money to his private purse.

“The DCO him and asked him why he did what he did. In the course of interrogating him, he just went out angrily and brought out a gun and shot Timothy dead,” he said.

The police source added that after killing the DCO, other officers in the station at the time fled for safety.

“After doing that, he knew that what he did was unprofessional and unpardonable in the police force, he just left the scene jumped into a well at the back of the station,” the source stated.

The corpses of the two policemen were said to have been deposited at the mortuary at the General Hospital, Ore.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the command, Mr. Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident and said the command had commenced investigation on the matter .

“It is an unfortunate incident but we have begun investigation on it, the command is very saddened over the incident and our heart are very heavy, we are doing everything possible to further dig into the matter and also to talk to our officers and men on the need to avert similar occurrence,” the PPRO stated.

