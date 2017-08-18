Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police launch manhunt for man with two wives, who impregnated his niece twice and his 14-year-old daughter

Posted on Aug 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Lucky Akuna a.k.a Orutebe, an indigene of Ogulagha Kingdom in Burutu Local Council of Delta State is now on the State’s Police wanted list alongside his sons for reportedly impregnating his 14-year-old daughter Elizabeth Akuna. The suspect allegedly admitted being responsible for his daughter’s pregnancy, after being interrogated by leaders of Ugboroke community where he resides, […]

The post Police launch manhunt for man with two wives, who impregnated his niece twice and his 14-year-old daughter appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.